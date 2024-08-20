Comelec processes 5.3M new voter applications

Over 5.3 million Filipinos have filed their applications to become registered voters in next year's midterm polls, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Data from the poll body showed that as of 19 Aug., a total of 5,372,424 applications have been processed since the voter registration activities resumed on 12 Feb.

Of the number, 2,773,212 are females and 2,599,212 are males.

The region with the highest number of applicants is Calabarzon with with 901,562.

This was followed by National Capital Region with 712,458 and Central Luzon with 618,106.

The region with the lowest number of registrants is the Cordillera Administrative Region with 74,874.

Voter registration activities are held Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at all Offices of the Election Officer nationwide.

The voter registration is until 30 Sept.