Comelec delists over 5.3M voters ahead of 2025 polls

Over 5.3 million names have been delisted as registered voters ahead of the 2025 midterm polls, according to Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Based on Comelec’s latest data, a total of 5,388,421 registered voters have been deactivated. Additionally, a total of 686,859 were also deleted.

The poll body deactivated the registrations of voters who failed to vote in two successive regular elections, those removed by court order, individuals who lost their Filipino citizenship, and those with invalid documents.

Names were also deleted due to voter death or instances of multiple and double registration.

Filipinos have until 30 Sept. to register as voters for the 2025 midterm elections.