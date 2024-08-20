China’s ‘reckless’ maneuvers’ hit

The United States, along with France, Germany and Japan, has criticized China for its recent “reckless maneuvers” against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The statements from these countries called on China to adhere to international maritime law and cease its “escalatory actions” in the area.

These followed accusations by the Philippines that the China Coast Guard engaged in “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers,” that resulted in collisions

with two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal.

Both vessels sustained damage, with one suffering a five-inch hole from the impact.

The US expressed solidarity with the Philippines, reaffirming their 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which obligates the US to defend its ally in the event of an armed attack.

“These actions exemplify the PRC’s dangerous and escalatory tactics to assert its expansive and unlawful claims in the South China Sea,” said the US State Department.

The US urged China to “abide by international law and halt its destabilizing conduct.”

France and Germany called on China to comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which China is a signatory.

Japan voiced “serious concern” over China’s aggressive actions, emphasizing that harassment and actions that increase tensions or disrupt navigational rights are unacceptable.

“Japan stands with the Philippines in upholding the rules-based order and the peaceful resolution of disputes based on international law,” Japan said in a statement.

The ramming incident occurred around 3 a.m. Monday as the two PCG vessels were en route to deliver supplies to Filipino personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, expressed disappointment over the renewed tensions, which followed a recent provisional agreement between the Philippines and China aimed at de-escalating tensions during resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal.

The details of that agreement have not been made public.

Malaya criticized the China Coast Guard’s allegations, asserting that the Philippines was not the “provocative party” and that the Chinese vessel had rammed one of the Philippine vessels twice.

“The truth will emerge, and we condemn this deliberate attempt by the PRC to alter the narrative and fabricate their own version of events,” he said.

Escoda no flashpoint — PN

The Philippine Navy does not consider Escoda Shoal a new flashpoint in the tensions between Manila and Beijing, a senior military official said on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Navy spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said China continues its illegal and aggressive actions in the disputed waters.

“Escoda Shoal is not a new flashpoint,” Trinidad said, despite the collisions between PCG and Chinese vessels at the shoal, describing it as “the first in recent memory.”

Trinidad criticized China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), China Coast Guard (CCG), and maritime militia for their actions, which he said contributed to the dynamics in the WPS.

He added, “All actions by the PLAN, CCG, and maritime militia will stay below the threshold of conflict. They aim to win without firing a shot, employing a range of national power instruments.”

In a separate press conference, National Maritime Council (NMC) spokesperson Alexander Lopez reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to defend its rights and jurisdiction over the WPS.

Lopez expressed concern over China’s harassment and infringement on Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights.

“The Philippines remains committed to a diplomatic approach for resolving disputes,” he said.

Lopez criticized the CCG crew’s actions as “unprofessional” and violative of international laws, including UNCLOS and the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

“The Philippines urges China to cease its aggressive actions and adhere to international law,” Lopez said, noting that the Department of Foreign Affairs is considering a diplomatic protest or note verbale regarding the incidents.