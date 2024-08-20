CdO registers lowest dengue cases in NorMin

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Despite the increase of dengue cases this year, this city has registered the lowest number in Northern Mindanao with only five deaths as of 12 August this year, the City Health Office (CHO) announced on Tuesday.

Reagan Abbu, CHO health education officer, said in a radio interview that since January, dengue cases in the city have reached 870 from January to 12 August, which is a 40 to 45 percent increase of dengue fever cases of 475 over the same period last year.

The city Health Office reported that the dengue patients were aged from one year to 85 years old.

However, only five dengue related deaths were reported in the last eight months.

“Compared to other areas in northern Mindanao, Cagayan de Oro City has the lowest number of cases this year,” he said.

Abbu, however, advised the public not to be complacent as the cases may rise following other areas in the region.

Earlier CHO has intensified its anti-dengue information campaigns at the grass roots level to instill awareness to residents.

CHO also reminded residents to keep their surroundings clean particularly in mosquito breeding areas.

Residents were urged to observe the 3S strategy in combating the outbreak of the disease in their communities.

The 3S are: ‘Search and Destroy, Self-Protect, Seek Consultation, Support Fogging in outbreak areas, and Sustain Hydration.’

Abbu did not mention dengue cases in other areas in the region but last week the Bukidnon provincial office reported 5,000 dengue cases, 36 deaths from January to August.

The Bukidnon provincial health office has raised a dengue emergency alert as cases continue to rise.

The provincial health office in a report said the number of dengue cases has reached 5,099 with 36 deaths from January to August.

The report said the third district has registered 3,312 the highest numbers in the province.

According to the Department of Health, Bukidnon registered the highest numbers of dengue in Northern Mindanao region.