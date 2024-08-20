Cardinal Santos Medical Center celebrates historicgolden milestone

The evening affair at the Smart Araneta Coliseum was kicked off with a concelebrated Thanksgiving Mass led by their Eminences, Jose Cardinal Advincula, Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, and Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales.
The Cardinals extolled the continuous promotion and preservation of service with compassion as key drivers for the hospital’s growth, acknowledging that this unique vocation is deeply rooted in its Catholic foundation.
Thousands of hospital doctors, staff, patients, patrons, partners and members of the public, along with dozens of clergy, joined in the solemnity of the religious rites, taking advantage of the rare occasion where three princes of the Catholic Church were together in one Holy Mass.
After the Mass, live performances by some of the country’s leading luminaries in music ensued. National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, Baihana, the Manila Symphony Orchestra, the UP Concert Chorus, The Voice Kids runner-up Darren Espanto, Lola Amour and the Concert King Martin Nievera brought the house down with their repertoire of crowd favorites. The riveting musical show was skillfully hosted by ABS-CBN resident host Robi Domingo and Jasmine Fitzgerald.
“We are immensely proud of what Cardinal Santos Medical Center has achieved over the last 50 years,” said Raul C. Pagdanganan, president and chief executive officer of CSMC. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our heritage, but a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing outstanding medical care and making a positive impact on the lives of our patients for many more years to come.”
Fifty days prior to its 50 years, the hospital conducted a series of activities fulfilling its mission of selfless care and excellent service through medical missions, outreach programs and lay fora aimed at promoting healthcare inclusivity and wellness in the community.
Originally established as St. Paul’s Hospital of Manila, the hospital was renamed Cardinal Santos Memorial Hospital in 1974 in honor of Rufino J. Cardinal Santos, whose leadership through the office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Manila, was credited with much of its present-day premiere healthcare institution status. From a modest five-story hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center has evolved into a world-class name known for its state-of-the-art facilities, innovative treatments and patient-centered care.