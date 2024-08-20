Cardinal Santos Medical Center celebrates historicgolden milestone

Thousands of hospital doctors, staff, patients, patrons, partners and members of the public, along with dozens of clergy, joined in the solemnity of the religious rites, taking advantage of the rare occasion where three princes of the Catholic Church were together in one Holy Mass.

After the Mass, live performances by some of the country’s leading luminaries in music ensued. National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, Baihana, the Manila Symphony Orchestra, the UP Concert Chorus, The Voice Kids runner-up Darren Espanto, Lola Amour and the Concert King Martin Nievera brought the house down with their repertoire of crowd favorites. The riveting musical show was skillfully hosted by ABS-CBN resident host Robi Domingo and Jasmine Fitzgerald.

“We are immensely proud of what Cardinal Santos Medical Center has achieved over the last 50 years,” said Raul C. Pagdanganan, president and chief executive officer of CSMC. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our heritage, but a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing outstanding medical care and making a positive impact on the lives of our patients for many more years to come.”