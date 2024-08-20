Cacdac’s absence defers DMW’s budget hearing

The deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) was deferred to 9 September after its newly confirmed secretary, Hans Leo Cacdac, failed to appear before the House Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday.

The panel, which will scrutinize the agency’s allocation, received a letter from Cacdac asking to be excused from Tuesday’s budget hearing as he was set to face the Commission on Appointments (CA) for the confirmation of his ad interim appointment.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez opposed the continuation of the budget hearing, emphasizing that Cacdac’s involvement was crucial since he is solely responsible for the agency’s projects.

“We really have questions for the new secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers and we believe his presence is essential to be able to know first-hand from him the thrusts and programs [of] the DMW,” Rodriguez said.

“So, therefore, I move to defer the hearing of today’s budget deliberations to 9 September at 11 in the morning.”

OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino seconded Rodriguez’s motion, which committee senior vice chairperson Stella Quimbo approved.

The DMW’s proposed budget for 2025 amounts to P8.503 billion based on the National Expenditure Program. The funding is lower than this year’s agency budget, totaling P10.12 billion under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

CA confirms Cacdac

Later in the day, the CA confirmed Cacdac’s appointment.

During the plenary session, Sen. Grace Poe emphasized Cacdac’s experiences in public service in the Department of Labor and Employment, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Sen. Joel Villanueva recalled how Cacdac ensured that OFWs received assistance when the quarantine was extended during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Cacdac DMW chief on 25 April following the death of Susan “Toots” Ople, the agency’s first secretary in August last year.