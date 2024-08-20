Book Nook expands horizons with new The Podium branch

Book Nook opened its second branch at The Podium mall last 15 August 2024 in a celebratory atmosphere brimming with literary enthusiasm and community spirit.
The bookstore, founded by architect Sheeren Sy in 2020, is inspired by a book-sharing initiative in Melbourne, Australia. Sy said she wanted to create a similar space in the Philippines that promotes reading and also encourages communal unity -- a hallmark of the Filipino value of "bayanihan."
The new store joins the first Book Nook branch at SM Aura.
The architect behind the vision
The new Book Nook branch is a masterpiece by renowned Filipino architect Royal Pineda of Royal Pineda + Architecture Design. Pineda, celebrated for his work on iconic projects such as the New Clark International Airport and the Philippines Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, lends his visionary touch to the Book Nook. He has transformed the space into a community-centric hub that nurtures learning, sharing, and social interaction.
A harmonious space
The Book Nook's design is a testament to the power of simplicity and functionality. It is a continuous flow of space that seamlessly blends form and function. From nothingness, the Architect Pineda has crafted a venue for learning, a space where elements are interconnected and purposeful.
A corner of history
A standout feature of the new branch is the Philippine History corner, which includes numerous books donated by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to promote historical knowledge. Among the collection are copies of Dr. Jose Rizal’s seminal work, Noli Me Tangere. This dedicated area aims to deepen visitors' understanding of Filipino heritage and history.
A haven for book lovers
Located on the third level of SM Aura, the first branch of the Book Nook has become a beloved hub for book lovers and community members alike. Designed by acclaimed architect William Ti Jr. of WTA Architecture and Design Studio, with a growing collection of over 3,000 books, it has fostered a thriving culture of reading and sharing. The new branch at The Podium aims to continue this legacy, offering a cozy and welcoming environment for visitors to explore, donate, and exchange books.
This vision wouldn't be possible without the generous support of several organizations. Book Nook extends its heartfelt gratitude to:
Anvil Publishing
IBBY Philippines
Global Peace Foundation Philippines
National Bookstore
National Historical Commission of the Philippines
Phoenix Publishing House
Vibal Foundation
SM Aura
SM Foundation
SM Prime
Their contributions have significantly enriched the Book Nook experience, offering a diverse book collection and developing a space for learning and connection.
For more information about SM’s community programs and how you can get involved, visit: .