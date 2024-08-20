Book Nook expands horizons with new The Podium branch

Book Nook opened its second branch at The Podium mall last 15 August 2024 in a celebratory atmosphere brimming with literary enthusiasm and community spirit.

The bookstore, founded by architect Sheeren Sy in 2020, is inspired by a book-sharing initiative in Melbourne, Australia. Sy said she wanted to create a similar space in the Philippines that promotes reading and also encourages communal unity -- a hallmark of the Filipino value of "bayanihan."

The new store joins the first Book Nook branch at SM Aura.