Book Nook expands horizons with new The Podium branch

LOOK: (L-R): SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation President Hans “Chico” Sy Jr., SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, Royal Pineda + Architecture Design’s Architect Royal Pineda, videographer Jason Magbanua, Mandaluyong City Councilor Charisse Abalos-Vargas, Book Nook founder Architect Shereen Sy, and WTA Architecture & Design Studio’s Architect William Ti Jr.| Photo courtesy of SM
Book Nook opened its second branch at The Podium mall last 15 August 2024 in a celebratory atmosphere brimming with literary enthusiasm and community spirit.

The bookstore, founded by architect Sheeren Sy in 2020, is inspired by a book-sharing initiative in Melbourne, Australia. Sy said she wanted to create a similar space in the Philippines that promotes reading and also encourages communal unity -- a hallmark of the Filipino value of "bayanihan."

The new store joins the first Book Nook branch at SM Aura.

LOOK: Architect Royal Pineda of Royal Pineda + Architecture Design discusses the design concept for the Book Nook at The Podium. | Photo courtesy of SM
The architect behind the vision

The new Book Nook branch is a masterpiece by renowned Filipino architect Royal Pineda of Royal Pineda + Architecture Design. Pineda, celebrated for his work on iconic projects such as the New Clark International Airport and the Philippines Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, lends his visionary touch to the Book Nook. He has transformed the space into a community-centric hub that nurtures learning, sharing, and social interaction.

LOOK: The new Book Nook is a reimagined space brought to life by the brilliance of architect Royal Pineda of Royal Pineda + Architecture Design. Book Nook's design is a seamless flow of organic forms and open spaces, inviting readers on a journey of discovery and connection. | Photo courtesy of SM
A harmonious space

The Book Nook's design is a testament to the power of simplicity and functionality. It is a continuous flow of space that seamlessly blends form and function. From nothingness, the Architect Pineda has crafted a venue for learning, a space where elements are interconnected and purposeful.

A corner of history

A standout feature of the new branch is the Philippine History corner, which includes numerous books donated by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to promote historical knowledge. Among the collection are copies of Dr. Jose Rizal’s seminal work, Noli Me Tangere. This dedicated area aims to deepen visitors' understanding of Filipino heritage and history.

A haven for book lovers

Located on the third level of SM Aura, the first branch of the Book Nook has become a beloved hub for book lovers and community members alike. Designed by acclaimed architect William Ti Jr. of WTA Architecture and Design Studio, with a growing collection of over 3,000 books, it has fostered a thriving culture of reading and sharing. The new branch at The Podium aims to continue this legacy, offering a cozy and welcoming environment for visitors to explore, donate, and exchange books.

This vision wouldn't be possible without the generous support of several organizations. Book Nook extends its heartfelt gratitude to:

  • Anvil Publishing

  • IBBY Philippines

  • Global Peace Foundation Philippines

  • National Bookstore

  • National Historical Commission of the Philippines

  • Phoenix Publishing House

  • Vibal Foundation

  • SM Aura

  • SM Foundation

  • SM Prime

Their contributions have significantly enriched the Book Nook experience, offering a diverse book collection and developing a space for learning and connection.

For more information about SM’s community programs and how you can get involved, visit:  https://www.smsupermalls.com/smcares/.

