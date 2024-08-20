Binay welcomes Olympian Ardina

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has welcomed Olympic golfer Dottie Ardina in Makati City as the mayor expressed appreciation for Ardina’s Olympic feat which has inspired budding Filipino golfers.

They discussed how they can collaborate in promoting golf among young Makatizens to develop homegrown Olympians.

Binay has advocated excellence in sports among the youth through initiatives like STARS (Skills Training, Art, Recreation, and Sports), which engages youths in various sports activities during school break.

The city also provides free uniforms to participants who are trained in their chosen sport or field by professional coaches.

Ardina is an elite member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association in America.