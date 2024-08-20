Banyan Tree Manila Bay, Nest Seekers International redefine ultra-luxury Phl living

Banyan Tree Manila Bay, billed as the Philippines’ first ultra-luxury development, unveiled its partnership with Nest Seekers International at a recent event.
The 8 August event at Okada Manila’s Chairman’s Lounge gathered top real estate brokers to introduce the project, with Nest Seekers International Chief Marketing Officer and Regional Director for Asia Andy Regalado highlighting the partnership.
His message centered on the exceptional debut of Banyan Tree Manila Bay and the critical role of its partnership with Nest Seekers International.
The event showcased views of the Manila Bay development and featured cocktails.
Guests were also treated with stunning panoramic views of Banyan Tree Manila Bay’s neighborhood, with its development rising in the horizon.
Signaled by the breathtaking Manila Bay sunset, the evening’s festivities began as guests were treated to exquisite cocktails that were a feast to the eyes as well as the palette.
Banyan Tree Manila Bay: A New Benchmark in Luxury
Regalado stressed that Banyan Tree Manila Bay is not just a new addition to the local real estate landscape; it represents a new benchmark in luxury living. As the first Banyan Tree property in the Philippines, it introduces an unparalleled level of opulence that far exceeds current offerings in the local market. This world-class development sets a new standard with its exceptional design, lavish amenities, and an overall experience that epitomizes global luxury.
Commitment to Wellness and Sustainability
True to Banyan Tree’s global reputation, the Manila Bay property will embrace the brand’s core values of wellness and sustainability. Banyan Tree Manila Bay is on track to achieve platinum certification from Earth Check, a prestigious recognition awarded based on rigorous sustainability benchmarks developed by Australia’s Cooperative Research Centre for Sustainable Tourism (STCRC). This certification reflects Banyan Tree’s commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of its operations, ensuring that the property not only excels in luxury but also leads in environmental responsibility.
The Power of Partnership: Nest Seekers International
A pivotal element in this high-profile introduction is the partnership with Nest Seekers International, a leading premium brokerage firm headquartered in New York. With over 50 offices worldwide, they have conducted more than $100 billion in transactions for over 200 developments in key metropolitan and luxury locations such as London, Paris, Milan, Beverly Hills, Miami, Monaco, Dubai, and now Manila with Banyan Tree Manila Bay. Under the guidance of Andy Regalado, this collaboration positions Banyan Tree Manila Bay on a global stage, leveraging Nest Seekers’ expertise and extensive international network to attract discerning buyers and investors.
Regalado’s personal involvement in the local and international promotion of Banyan Tree Manila Bay underscores the strategic importance of this partnership. By aligning with Nest Seekers International, Banyan Tree Manila Bay is not only enhancing its visibility across global markets but also reinforcing its status as a premier global property.
A Global Luxury Brand
Banyan Tree, as a global luxury brand, has long been synonymous with exceptional service, exquisite design, and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. The Manila Bay property is set to continue this legacy, bringing the brand’s world-renowned standards of luxury and sustainability to a new audience in the Philippines.
As the first ultra-luxury Banyan Tree property in the Philippines, Banyan Tree Manila Bay stands as a testament to the evolving luxury market in the Philippines, poised to redefine the standards of high-end living. With its unparalleled blend of elegance, commitment to wellness, and a robust global partnership, Banyan Tree Manila Bay is set to make an indelible mark on the local and international real estate landscape.