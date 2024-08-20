Banyan Tree Manila Bay, Nest Seekers International redefine ultra-luxury Phl living

Banyan Tree Manila Bay, billed as the Philippines’ first ultra-luxury development, unveiled its partnership with Nest Seekers International at a recent event.

The 8 August event at Okada Manila’s Chairman’s Lounge gathered top real estate brokers to introduce the project, with Nest Seekers International Chief Marketing Officer and Regional Director for Asia Andy Regalado highlighting the partnership.

His message centered on the exceptional debut of Banyan Tree Manila Bay and the critical role of its partnership with Nest Seekers International.

The event showcased views of the Manila Bay development and featured cocktails.

Guests were also treated with stunning panoramic views of Banyan Tree Manila Bay’s neighborhood, with its development rising in the horizon.

Signaled by the breathtaking Manila Bay sunset, the evening’s festivities began as guests were treated to exquisite cocktails that were a feast to the eyes as well as the palette.