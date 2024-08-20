BAI: Seized hogs in QC ASF-infected

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) confirmed on Tuesday, 20 August, that some hogs confiscated at livestock checkpoints in Metro Manila tested positive African Swine Fever (ASF).

On Saturday, BAI intercepted two hog-laden trucks in Quezon City and Valenzuela City.

Laboratory results released last Sunday revealed that eleven hogs carried by one of the trucks showed clinical signs of ASF infection even before the blood tests were conducted.

“The pigs were condemned and buried in a central burial site as part of the disease containment measures,” BAI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 38 hogs on the other truck were negative for the disease. The BAI allowed them to be slaughtered immediately.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica stressed the importance of presenting valid permits. He also urged traders and transporters to comply with the DA's regulations, to test animals showing symptoms, and to help protect the nation's swine industry.