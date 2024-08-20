A flair for design

Hanz Coquilla was a Medical Technology student at Southwestern University before pursuing his dream to become a fashion designer. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for innovative silhouettes, Hanz quickly made a name for himself in the industry.
Known for his use of signature fabrics and techniques, his collections seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern flair, captivating fashion enthusiasts. He continues to push the boundaries of contemporary fashion, solidifying his status as a well-respected designer.
Hanz has strong creative and artistic skills to envision original designs and translate them into sketches and prototypes. He prefers using flowing, fluid fabrics like silks, satins, chiffons and organza for his designs. He is also known for using taffeta, tulle and wool to create designs inspired by the 1950s.
Hanz’s unwavering passion for fashion and his ability to make a positive impact through sustainable and ethical design practices are the driving force behind his decision to pursue this creative career.
Cebu Representative Rhea Aquino Gullas.What inspires your design aesthetics?
Anything around me can be an inspiration: Nature, architecture, painting, poetry, music, movie, even works from other designers! I always see the beauty of the things that I touch, hear, see and even smell! I get inspired by anything that awakens my senses!
What skills are the most important for a successful fashion designer?
For a fashion designer to be successful, he/she needs to know the basics: Pattern-making, cutting, sewing, sketching, among others. These skills are very important in the execution of a design or plan and also, being tech-savvy is important in this day and age.
What is the biggest challenge you have faced in your career as a fashion designer?
I am striving to find a balance between art and business as not all designers are equipped to turn their talent into a sustainable career, and I count myself among them. I am putting my best efforts and learning along the way. I remain optimistic that the various brands I am developing further will thrive and become self-sufficient, paving the way for a comfortable retirement in the future.
Where do you see yourself in the future?
As a fashion entrepreneur overseeing multiple brands, my mind is brimming with ideas that I aspire to develop into new labels. Currently, I manage three distinct brands: Hanz Coquilla Alta Costura (custom-made line), Coquille (luxury resort wear line) and Qui.Mona (Filipiniana line) each showcasing unique design aesthetics and styles.