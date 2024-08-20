A flair for design

Hanz Coquilla was a Medical Technology student at Southwestern University before pursuing his dream to become a fashion designer. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for innovative silhouettes, Hanz quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

Known for his use of signature fabrics and techniques, his collections seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern flair, captivating fashion enthusiasts. He continues to push the boundaries of contemporary fashion, solidifying his status as a well-respected designer.

Hanz has strong creative and artistic skills to envision original designs and translate them into sketches and prototypes. He prefers using flowing, fluid fabrics like silks, satins, chiffons and organza for his designs. He is also known for using taffeta, tulle and wool to create designs inspired by the 1950s.

Hanz’s unwavering passion for fashion and his ability to make a positive impact through sustainable and ethical design practices are the driving force behind his decision to pursue this creative career.