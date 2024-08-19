Ukraine strikes second Kursk region bridge

Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) — Ukraine said Sunday it had struck a second key bridge in the Kursk region, seeking to disrupt Moscow’s supply routes as Kyiv’s unprecedented incursion on Russian soil stretched through its second week.

Russia, meanwhile, ramped up pressure in east Ukraine, claiming to capture another village just a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

“Minus one more bridge,” Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram, publishing an aerial video of a blast tearing through a bridge near the Russian town of Zvannoye.

“The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes,” he said.

It was unclear when Ukraine carried out the attack. Oleshchuk did not give a date and Russian military bloggers shared photos of destruction from what appeared to be the same bridge dated Saturday.

Kyiv sent troops and armored vehicles across the border on 6 August, its biggest attack on Russian territory since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, Ukraine announced it had destroyed a separate bridge in the neighboring town of Glushkovo.

“Our guys are doing a great job in all areas,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the Kursk region operations in his evening address Sunday.

The Kursk offensive, he added, was aimed at “creating a buffer zone on the aggressor’s territory,” confirming recent comments by senior Ukrainian officials.

But he repeated his appeal for faster delivery of key equipment, addressing Britain, France and the United States in particular.