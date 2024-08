Personnel from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office removes the remains of a motorcycle rider who was dragged by a passenger bus along North Edsa in Quezon City on Monday. Photo by Analy Labor ANALY LABOR









ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







(August 19 2024)…………QCDRRMO-SAR removes the lifeless body of a motorcycle rider under a passenger bus along North Edsa in Quezon City on Monday, August 19, 2024…….. Analy Labor ANALY LABOR