Swords unsheathed

In Philippine politics, where personalities often overshadow policies, we find ourselves witnessing another round of verbal sparring between members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. This time, the drama centers on accusations and counter-accusations that are as predictable as they are distracting.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is no stranger to controversy given his role in the Duterte administration’s “war on drugs,” has recently accused some House members of being “unprincipled” and “opportunistic.” Dela Rosa, who once spearheaded a campaign that was as controversial as it was consequential, now seems concerned about the ethical standing of his legislative colleagues.

On the receiving end of his criticism were House members, including Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop, who didn’t hesitate to return fire. Acop, a seasoned lawmaker and chair of several House committees, called Dela Rosa the “real opportunist” and accused him of being the “lapdog” of the previous administration. It’s a strong rebuke, but one that reflects the deep divisions within the legislative branch of government.

This war of words unfolds as a former customs intelligence officer, Jimmy Guban, who is currently serving a life sentence for drug smuggling, told a recent congressional joint committee hearing that the true “owners” of an P11-billion drug shipment in 2018 were former President Rodrigo Duterte’s son Paolo Duterte, his son-in-law Mans Carpio, and his economic adviser Michael Yang.

This claim by Guban has added a new layer of complexity to the ongoing debates within the legislative branch, potentially implicating high-profile figures in a grand conspiracy.

Made while he was flanked by guards and wearing a bulletproof vest, Guban’s allegations have reignited discussions about the integrity of the previous administration and its officials, including of no less than the former president.

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, has asserted his commitment to uncovering the truth, regardless of where it leads. His stance was echoed by Reps. Dan Fernandez and Bienvenido Abante, who have both highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in their work.

While it’s easy to dismiss these exchanges as mere political theater, they do serve as a reminder of the complex dynamics within the Philippine government.

On one hand, these debates are part of the democratic process — a way for elected officials to hold each other accountable and to ensure that no one is above the law. On the other hand, the timing and tone of these conflicts can sometimes feel out of step with the pressing needs of the nation.

As the country grapples with serious issues like housing shortages and food security challenges, the focus on internal disputes within the legislative branch might seem misplaced. The people are looking to their leaders for solutions to the problems that affect their daily lives. They want to see concrete actions that address the high cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, and the ongoing concerns about food supply.

Legislative debates and investigations are important, but they should not come at the expense of addressing the urgent needs of the people. It’s possible to hold individuals accountable while also working together to solve the country’s most pressing problems. After all, the ultimate goal of governance should be to improve the lives of citizens, not to win political battles.

In the end, while it’s crucial to ensure that justice is served and that abuses are uncovered, it’s equally important to keep the focus on the broader challenges facing the country. The Philippines needs its legislators to work together, not just to settle old scores or engage in what some Filipinos see as mere political intramurals.