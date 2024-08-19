SPD warrant day ops collar 88 suspects

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete on Sunday said 88 wanted people were arrested in southern Metro Manila during a 24-hour operation.

The 28th Warrant Day operation, which ran from 12:01 a.m. to midnight Saturday, resulted in the capture of 10 top most wanted persons, 39 most wanted persons and 39 other wanted individuals, Rosete said.

Multiple SPD units conducted operations across various cities in the district.

Among those arrested was alias Christopher, 49, wanted for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides and damage to property. He was nabbed at his home in Barangay Baclaran, Parañaque City. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Metropolitan Trial Court in Taguig City.

Another arrest was that of alias Leonida, 38, who was found at the Las Piñas City Police Station. He was wanted for slight physical injuries.

Alias Nonoy was also arrested in Pasay City. He was wanted for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act.

Rosete praised the officers and men who took part in the operation.

“This operation exemplifies our firm commitment to safeguarding our community and holding criminals accountable,” Rosete said.