Smuggled veggies inspected in Navotas

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) inspected smuggled agricultural goods seized in Navotas and Manila on Monday.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, accompanied by Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco and Mayor John Rey Tiangco, inspected a warehouse containing more than 300 tons of white onions, carrots, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) has been ordered to halt the issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances (SPSICs) for onions and tomatoes.

Last Thursday, the DA, in coordination with the BOC and other law enforcement units, raided an illegal warehouse in Navotas. In addition to the vegetables, valued at least P30 million, smuggled pasta and pickled salad were also seized.

“We want to assure our farmers that we will protect their livelihood from smuggling and other unfair trade practices. Actions like these are also meant to ensure food safety and promote food security in the country,” Laurel said.

“The coordinated effort of the DA, BOC, and local government units in this successful raid in Navotas highlights how a whole-of-government approach is crucial in stamping out smuggling and other illegal trade activities,” he added.

Samples of the smuggled vegetables are being tested for harmful microorganisms and pesticide residues, as they lack SPSICs, according to BPI Director Glen Panganiban.