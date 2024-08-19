Senior citizen in hot water over 'bomb joke'

Airport authorities reported that 61-year-old woman was offloaded from San Jose Airport in Occidental Mindoro on Monday after the alleged remarks she made during her trip to Manila regarding a possible explosion in her luggage.

According to the initial report that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) received from the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), the senior citizen was at the final screening checkpoint at approximately 7:15 a.m. when the Office of Transportation Security screening officer requested to place her bag on the X-ray machine.

The passenger replied, stating, "Ate baka may sumabog diyan," prompting the on-duty security screening officer to call for PNP assistance.

Immediately, the PNP-AVSEGROUP responded to the scene, and strict security procedures were put in place to make sure that her backpack had no explosive material.

The passenger was brought to the San Jose Airport Police Station for further inquiry. Later, the senior citizen passenger made a clarification that her comment was not meant to cause any alarm.