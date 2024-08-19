SB19 drops THE FIRST TAKE versions of ‘GENTO,’ ‘MAPA’ on streaming platforms

P-pop royalty SB19 just released “Gento” and “MAPA” from The First Take sessions on all digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

The new versions feature the award-winning group’s performance at The First Take, a popular YouTube channel with nearly 10 million subscribers under its belt. The show’s format features Japanese and international music guests performing a song in one take, filmed with shots of the artists and a microphone against a minimalist and usually white backdrop.

To date, The First Take renditions of “Gento” and “MAPA” have amassed more than 4.5 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most viewed performances from an Asian pop group/band.

“We’re eternally grateful to The First Take for giving us an opportunity to showcase our work on a platform known not just for its massive global following but for elevating the audio-visual experience of music fans with much-needed authenticity and rawness,” SB19 shares in a collective statement. “The performances really challenged us to work within our limitations and deliver with the best of our abilities. We’ve always considered performing as a sanctimonious process that deserves utmost preparation, love and respect. Constantly reminded by The First Take that we can only perform the songs once, we had to reconnect with our roots and embrace the beauty of spontaneity.”

SB19 is the first Southeast Asian group and the first Filipino artist to be invited on the globally renowned platform, which also served as host to several acclaimed performances by other artists, such as aespa, Asian Kung-fu Generation, Hitsujibungaku, Maneskin, Itzy, (G)-idle, imase, Maluma and more.

For The First Take version of “Gento,” SB19 delivered a genuinely compelling performance that highlights the five-piece act’s incredible talent and range in harmonizing, singing and rapping.

The chart-topping hitmakers also took musicality on a different level with their rousing version of “MAPA,” which SB19 redressed with a soaring arrangement and an inspiring gospel-infused delivery.