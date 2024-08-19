Sandro Muhlach files rape vs GMA contractors

Actor Sandro Muhlach filed a rape complaint against two independent contractors of GMA Network Inc. on Monday at the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Muhlach, who appears in shows produced by the network’s talent arm Sparkle, accused Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz of sexual assault, according to his father, former child actor Niño Muhlach.

“We’re looking forward to getting justice for my son and expressed relief that we finally reached the filing of the case since it was hard seeing my son suffer every day, not being able to eat and sleep,” the elder Muhlach said.

Sandro Muhlach’s lawyer said they were confident of a conviction, citing strong evidence.

Previously, Nones and Cruz have denied the allegations. In a Senate hearing last week, Cruz said he did not sexually harass or abuse Muhlach.

The complaint comes weeks after reports surfaced that a young actor had been sexually assaulted by two GMA executives after a network event in July.

GMA confirmed receiving a complaint from Muhlach and said it was investigating.