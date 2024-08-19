Same stock, great leaders (7)

God’s love dominates the attribution by athletes from all over the world for their gold medals in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

And when the gold medalists are back in their countries, in their villages and their homes, all thank the Lord for giving them strength and courage to win fame, glory and honor for their countries, but only for 15 days of peace.

But why can’t peace be forever? The global mind is vexed by nuclear danger. The war between Ukraine and Russia and the conflict in the Middle East are disturbing.

Let us take time to heed the advice of His Eminence, Luis Antonio “Chito” Cardinal Tagle. “Let us beg Jesus to touch us, our families, and our world, and continue touching the world.”

Filipino God-loving parents reared their children to greatness in the Olympics.

Olympian Carlos Yulo, a proud Catholic, has made Catholic Philippines proud after clinching two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Declaring that he is a believer in Jesus, Caloy is convinced he is blessed with a wondrous skill set, and there was hope in pursuing his dream to win gold.

There will always be a very good reason for Catholics in the Philippines to celebrate Carlos Yulo’s victory because he is the first Olympic double-gold medalist in the predominantly Catholic country.

Caloy won the hearts of Catholics all over the world when he was seen making the sign of the cross after the announcement that he had won the gold.

The National Shrine of St. Padre Pio hailed Carlos’ double-gold victory in the Paris Olympics. Their signs say: “Champion in God’s Heart and Gold Glory Meets Divine Grace.”

Caloy was empathic in saying: “God protected me.”

Talking on his first win, the Filipino gymnast did the sign of the cross after the announcement that he had won the gold. He said he was very grateful to God for giving him strength and courage, and for protecting and guiding him.

Interviewed following his second gold, again he said he was very grateful to God for protecting him and saving him in his landings. “They were not my perfect competition but they were the perfect moment for me. Thank you, Lord. He protected and saved me.”

“Truly, to God be the glory,” added Caloy.

Hidilyn Diaz was the first Filipino Olympic gold medal winner after her victory in the women’s 55-kilogram weight lifting division in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which was held in 2021 because of the Covid pandemic. After Diaz’s historic performance, she credited God for her success.

Hidilyn was shown with her gold medal and the Miraculous Medal of the Immaculate Conception after her victory and she cited the Miraculous Medal for helping her win the first gold for the Philippines.

Julien Alfred was a runner in the 100-meter event from Santa Lucia, a Carribean island nation that like the Philippines is a predominantly Catholic country that had never won a gold medal in the Olympics. This time she won the 100-meter dash in 10.72 seconds, defeating American world champion Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100-meter final.

Julien was overcome by emotion when she won Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic medal on 3 August. “I am humbled and grateful for God’s grace and mercy.”

“The journey was long and demanding, but every sweat and tear, every day was worth it. To my coach, family and friends, and supporters, their unwavering belief in me meant so much. Thank you for being part of this incredible and rewarding effort,” she said.

“To my country, Santa Lucia, this victory is for you. I am the Olympic Champion!”

(To be continued)