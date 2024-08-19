Ravetto secures 1st European Tour title

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AFP) — France’s David Ravetto claimed his maiden European Tour title on Sunday when a final round of 64 allowed him to sweep to a four-shot triumph at the Czech Masters.

The 27-year-old held off the challenge of third-round leader Jesper Svensson of Sweden before winning his first title on his 49th appearance on the tour.

“It’s indescribable, I’m just super happy,” said Ravetto who carded six birdies in his outward nine of 30.

The key moment arrived at the 16th as Svensson drove into the trees and then three-putted for a double bogey.

Ravetto, just short of the green in two, opted to putt and judged it perfectly to set up a birdie and extend his lead to four.

Matching pars at the 17th left Ravetto to enjoy two putts for victory on the final hole before his win was marked by a champagne shower courtesy of other French players in the field.

“Walking up the 18th after driving the middle of the fairway was a lot of emotion, I almost cracked and started crying on the fairway,” Ravetto said.

“When I saw my caddie and my girlfriend I couldn’t hold it in anymore.”