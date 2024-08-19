QCPD busts pusher with P204K of shabu

Quezon City Police District operatives arrested a drug pusher who was found with 30 grams of shabu, valued at P204,000, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tatalon on Sunday, 18 August.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan reported that the suspect was apprehended by agents of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU), led by its chief, P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale. The suspect, identified as Fonalyn Erive, 33, is also a resident of Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City.

Maranan explained that the buy-bust operation was conducted following a tip from a concerned citizen about the suspect's illegal drug activity. A police officer acted as a poseur buyer in a test buy, purchasing P500 worth of shabu from the suspect. At the pre-arranged signal, she was arrested.

Confiscated from the suspect were 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspect has been charged with a violation of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Maranan emphasized the importance of community cooperation in fighting illegal drugs and commended the DDEU operatives.

"Ang matagumpay na operasyong ito ay patunay na ang pagkakaisa ng ating kapulisan at ng ating mga mamamayan ay susi sa matagumpay na laban kontra droga. Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na magpatuloy na makipagtulungan upang masugpo ang salot na ito sa ating lipunan. Ang inyong QCPD ay laging handang maglingkod at protektahan ang ating komunidad," he said.