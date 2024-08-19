PSC, Go score goal for Bustos United FC

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), in collaboration with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced the delivery of P200,000 in financial aid to support Bustos United Football Club in Bustos, Bulacan.

The club, comprised of both seasoned and budding football enthusiasts under the leadership of President Mark Gumasing, secured this support after writing a letter to PSC requesting funds for sports equipment. The financial assistance was used to purchase balls, goals, and nets.

Go said in a statement, "Sports build character, discipline, and teamwork. By reigniting the passion for football in Bustos, we are not just teaching a game; we are preparing our youth for life’s bigger challenges,"

Go facilitated this assistance, stating that the initiative aligned with his advocacy of nurturing grassroots sports as an avenue for personal development.

The senator played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.

Go also principally sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots sports and contributes to national sports development.

“Sa bawat pagsuporta natin sa mga sports initiatives tulad nito, hindi lamang natin binubuhay ang ating tradisyon ng kahusayan kundi pinalalakas rin natin ang kanilang potensyal na magtagumpay hindi lamang sa larangan ng sports kundi pati na rin sa buhay,” Go remarked.