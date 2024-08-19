Phl now has ‘zero dose children’ — DoH

The Philippines is no longer one of the top countries with “zero dose children” or children who have not received a single dose of childhood vaccine.

“We’re no longer in the list of a lot of children with zero dose of a vaccine),” Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“At least one Filipino child has at least one dose of vaccine,” he added.

Herbosa noted that in 2021, the Philippines was the top five contributor to the 18 million zero-dose children globally and the top 7 contributor with the most children unprotected for measles.