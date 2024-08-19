NEWS

Philippines reports first mpox case this year

LOOK: (FILES) This file photo taken on 10 August 2022 shows a pharmacist administering a dose of Imvanex, a vaccine to protect against Monkeypox virus, at a pharmacy in Lille, northern France. Shares of the pharmaceutical laboratories of Bavarian Nordic in Denmark, which manufactures a specific vaccine against the mpox, jumped up on 15 August 2024 following the decision of the World Organization of Health WHO to consider the resurgence of monkeypox cases together with an urgent need for health care in the world. A surging mpox outbreak in Africa, which was declared an emergency by the continent's health agency on 13 August, is being driven by a new, more transmissible strain of the virus. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared its first-ever Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) for the deadly disease. Bavarian Nordic mainly supplies its mpox vaccine - called Jynneos in the US, Imvanex in the European Union - to governments and international organisations but began marketing it in the US market in April.
LOOK: (FILES) This file photo taken on 10 August 2022 shows a pharmacist administering a dose of Imvanex, a vaccine to protect against Monkeypox virus, at a pharmacy in Lille, northern France. Shares of the pharmaceutical laboratories of Bavarian Nordic in Denmark, which manufactures a specific vaccine against the mpox, jumped up on 15 August 2024 following the decision of the World Organization of Health WHO to consider the resurgence of monkeypox cases together with an urgent need for health care in the world. A surging mpox outbreak in Africa, which was declared an emergency by the continent's health agency on 13 August, is being driven by a new, more transmissible strain of the virus. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared its first-ever Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) for the deadly disease. Bavarian Nordic mainly supplies its mpox vaccine - called Jynneos in the US, Imvanex in the European Union - to governments and international organisations but began marketing it in the US market in April.📸 FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

The Philippines on Monday reported its first case of mpox this year, but the health department was still determining whether it was the new and dangerous variant sparking global alarm.

A deadly and more transmissible strain of the virus known as Clade 1b has killed hundreds of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and been detected in Sweden and Pakistan in recent days.

The World Health Organization last week declared the mpox surge a public health emergency of international concern, its highest alert level.

The 33-year-old Filipino man who contracted the virus had not travelled outside the country, the health department said in a statement. His case was reported by a government hospital on Sunday.

Health authorities are awaiting sequencing results to check whether the case is Clade 1b.

"Symptoms started more than a week ago with fever, which was followed four days later by findings of a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin, as well as palms and soles," the department said of the Filipino case.

Test results of specimens collected from the man's skin lesions "are positive for Monkeypox viral DNA," the statement said.

The case was the tenth laboratory-confirmed mpox infection reported to the Philippine health department, with the latest previous case recorded in December last year, it added.

The department said it is updating its mpox guidelines to encourage those exhibiting symptoms to seek consultation and testing.

"Our health system is working. We can handle the situation, and will keep the public well-informed," health secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in the statement.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph