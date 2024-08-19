Philippines reports 10th mpox case and updates health guidelines

The Philippines has reported its 10th case of mpox, the first since December 2023. The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on 18 August 2024, that a 33-year-old Filipino male from Manila, who had no recent travel history, is the latest patient. This case was identified following heightened surveillance and was confirmed through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after the patient exhibited fever and a distinct rash on various parts of his body.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa underscored the significance of this case, stating that it indicates local circulation of the virus. "The mpox virus is among us. This is a warning to everybody," Herbosa said. Despite the detection, the DOH has decided against implementing additional border control measures similar to those during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are currently awaiting sequencing results to determine the specific strain of mpox.

The new case coincides with the World Health Organization’s recent declaration of mpox as a global public health emergency. This declaration follows reports of outbreaks in Africa and other regions, including Sweden and Pakistan. Concerns have been raised about a new, more transmissible variant of the virus, Clade 1b, which has shown increased potential for spread through close contact.

In response, the DOH is updating its guidelines to make testing and consultation more accessible for suspected cases. Herbosa assured the public of the health system's preparedness to handle the situation effectively. "Our health system is working. We can handle the situation, and will keep the public well-informed," he concluded.

(Sources: Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse)