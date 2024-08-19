Olympian Villegas receives health, wellness package

Olympic bronze medalist Aira Villegas was honored with a comprehensive health and wellness package from Manila Doctors Hospital last 15 August 2024.

The hospital named Villegas the first recipient of its Heroes and Achievers Circle, a program recognizing Filipino achievers.

Villegas returned to the Philippines on 13 August after competing in the women’s boxing flyweight category at the Paris Olympics and won the bronze medal.

The southpaw boxer will be receiving an annual Executive Health Check Package inclusive of comprehensive physical exams, imaging and diagnostics, pap smear, nutrition counseling.

Additionally, she will also be entitled to a Recovery Package Program inclusive of a re-conditioning program for the athletes through Rehabilitation Medicine.

Her first Olympic campaign ended at the semifinal stage after facing a tough challenge against Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu.