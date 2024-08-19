Okada Manila’s Medley Buffet reopens with expanded space and enhanced culinary delights

Medley Buffet, Okada Manila’s signature buffet restaurant, has reopened its doors, now offering an even grander dining experience. Located on the Upper Ground Floor of the Pearl Wing, the revamped restaurant now boasts a more expansive space and an array of enhanced culinary offerings that cater to a diverse range of tastes.

The newly transformed Medley Buffet features a spacious dining area adorned with elegant accents and warm lighting from floral-shaped chandeliers. For those seeking a more private setting, the restaurant now includes four private dining rooms that accommodate groups ranging from 8 to 12 guests, with two rooms that can be combined to host up to 36 diners—perfect for family celebrations or intimate corporate gatherings.

A standout feature is the Cheese Room, showcasing a curated selection of artisanal cheeses from around the world, accompanied by an array of cold cuts, nuts, fruits, and jams. The buffet continues its culinary excellence with a wide selection of local and international cuisines, from Korean and Japanese to Chinese and Indian dishes. Guests can also enjoy a seafood station with customizable cooking options, a pho and laksa section, meat carving stations, and a dessert spread featuring cakes, local delicacies, and more. The buffet experience includes free-flowing fruit juices, soda, beer, wine, and post-meal coffee and tea.

For an elevated weekend experience, Medley Buffet offers unlimited lobster as part of its indulgent bubbly lunch and dinner buffet, ensuring a truly luxurious dining adventure.

For inquiries and reservations, please email RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or call 0917 813 6523.