NLEX, SCTEX rehabilitation project completion before holidays

Balagtas, Bulacan -- The rehabilitation of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) is set to be completed by September of this year, a few months before the holiday season.

According to NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista, these rehabilitation projects include the roads, bridges, exit and entry points of the said expressways.

He added that the rehabilitation will include the Bulacan part of the NLEX such as the Mabiga in Plaridel, Tabang Toll Plaza in Guiguinto, southbound lane from Tabang spur exit ramp up to the Barangay Burol 2 in Balagtas, and the entry and exit ramps at the Bocaue Toll Plaza.

Bautista said that the priority in Pampanga part of the NLEX is the completion of the high level of roads in Tulaoc, San Simon. The area has been a catch basin for flood waters during last year’s rainy season.

Meanwhile, the quality of the roads at the SCTEX Spur Ramp or the connection from NLEX to SCTEX, and vice versa.

En route to Subic Freeport, the company is rehabilitating the Manuali, Porac part of the SCTEX, while going to Tarlac, the areas of Old San Jose, San Tamon and Pagalanggang in Dinlupihan, Bataan; Dampe in Floridablanca, Pampanga; and Margot in Angeles City are being rehabilitated.

Also included in the rehabilitation is the maintenance of the quality of asphalt in the opposing lanes of the North Harbor Link at NLEX.