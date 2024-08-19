NFA asks Cebu govt to spearhead 'Bigas 29'

The National Food Authority in Central Visayas (NFA-7) has requested that the Cebu Provincial Government take charge of its new initiative, "Program 29," commonly referred to as "Bigas 29."

NFA-7 OIC Regional Manager Ovelito Baritua, along with OIC Branch Manager Khristine Vincoy and Acting Regional Economist Haiza Klaudine Intano, met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia yesterday to present the plan.

Governor Garcia welcomed the proposal and expressed her willingness to support the agency in ensuring the project's long-term sustainability.

The Bigas 29 program aims to sell rice at P29 per kilogram to vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, solo parents, senior citizens, and indigenous peoples.

Garcia stated that the project would be integrated into the Cebu Capitol's existing QR-coded card system to facilitate smooth implementation.

The provincial government currently runs programs such as Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB), which offers rice at P25 per kilogram, and the Bugasan sa Kababayen-an sa Barangay project, which also provides rice at P25 per kilogram to designated beneficiaries.

Additionally, Cebu Province continues to operate the Sugbo School Feeding program, providing one free meal daily to students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 throughout the province.