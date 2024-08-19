Mariinsky stars to headline Ballet Manila’s ‘Giselle’

This exciting collaboration for Ballet Manila’s 26th season was made possible by Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, the company’s artistic director. Her deep ties with the Mariinsky Ballet (formerly the Kirov Ballet) — where she trained and became the first foreign soloist in the mid-’80s — were crucial in bringing this performance to life.

A MUST-SEE BALLET

Giselle stands as a cornerstone of the classical ballet canon, inspiring countless works. It remains a beloved staple in ballet companies around the world with its resonant themes and exquisite choreography that continue to captivate and inspire both performers and audiences.

As one of the most celebrated Romantic-era ballets and one of the highlights of French composer Adolphe Adam’s career, Giselle explores timeless themes of true love and betrayal. Debuting in Paris in 1841 and choreographed originally by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, the two-act ballet features groundbreaking pointe work and ingenuous corps de ballet formations.

At a recent press conference, DAILY TRIBUNE asked the Russian stars — who have danced Giselle many times — what makes this Philippine staging special for them.

“I have worked many times with many different artists and partners, but what is very special about this production, I think, is my special touch. I sewed and made my own costume for Act I, and I think that this is going to make my performance even more personal and even more special,” said Shakirova.

She also mentioned that dancing with Ballet Manila makes this production quite special.

“It’s not just our performance, but the performance of the entire company, because all of us are telling this story,” Shakirova said.

THE BEST OF THE BEST

Giselle is known for its technical demands, including complex pointe work, strong acting with emotional nuances, and high levels of physical endurance. The ballet also requires contrasting styles for the two acts, with Act II demanding a more fluid, ethereal movement to reflect the supernatural part of the story.

“For Giselle, Act I requires a light and high jump, while Act II demands an emotional and sensitive portrayal,” said Macuja-Elizalde.

Timofeyev is not daunted by the challenges of his role as Albrecht, as he will be performing with his wife.

“It is, of course, a role that I am dancing with my wife. So, for Act I, it’s going to (project) true love and a true feeling of loss,” he said.

He also anticipates the physical challenges of Act II, despite his extensive experience.

“Act II is one of the hardest parts for a male dancer to perform because of all the physical and technical choreography in order to perform the role. I am going to have a difficult time in Act II, both in stamina and technique.”

“But I definitely will not die from it,” Timofeyev added with a laugh.

Macuja-Elizalde praised the Russian ballet stars for their international recognition, exceptional talent, diverse repertoire and artistic expression. She shared that their extensive experience in both classical and contemporary ballet, plus their roles as choreographers and mentors, makes them an ideal choice for this production.

ESCAPE INTO BALLET

Classic ballets like Giselle continue to enchant audiences, and Shakirova promises that this restaging by Ballet Manila will offer an immersive experience.

“The main thing in Giselle is that there is love, and this love is what we want to give as a gift. The theater is so special. Anybody in the theater enters a different world,” she said.

“We all have personal problems, but when you enter the theater, you forget all of that and just live in this world of love between Giselle and Albrecht. And that’s what we want to accomplish. When the audience enters the theater, it is to separate (from reality) and be a part of this story and the love of Giselle and Albrecht,” Shakirova expressed.

Giselle will be staged for two days at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City. Ballet Manila’s principal dancers Abigail Oliveiro and Mark Sumaylo will headline the performance on 31 August at 1 p.m., while Shakirova and Timofeyev will take on the title roles on 31 August at 8 p.m. and 1 September at 5 p.m.