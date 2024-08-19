Malixi eyes 2028 Olympics stint

At the welcome party tendered for her by the Junior Golf Foundation (JGFP) of the Philippines, Rianne Malixi mingled with a big crowd at the Banquet A of the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club.

But mostly, she was seen engaging with JGFP players — even signing autographs in their arms. Heck, some of them she played with during her age-group days.

Given that she has conquered the grown-up world, it was easy to see that the most vital element of golf was not lost on her: Fun. Child-like fun to be exact.

But when asked about golf, the 17-year-old reigning US Women’s Amateur and US Girls Junior champion shifted back to being an “adult.”

“I’m very proud that my hard work paid off,” she said. “Now I have some good titles to add to my resume.”

Too soon to talk about resume, you’d think. But this November she will formally sign with Duke University for college.

That would mean she’s not turning pro anytime soon. But yeah, she’s got her eyes on the Los Angeles Games four years from now.

“Yes, 100 percent I’m hoping to play in the Olympics,” she told Radyo Pilipinas 2.

In fact, Malixi bared that she was watching her “elder sisters” Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina make a gallant stand during the Paris Olympics.

That was the day before she captured the US Women’s Amateur at the expense of American Asterisk Talley for her third title this season — counting the Australian Masters of the Amateurs in January.

Already World No. 5 in amateurs, Malixi said she will go for the No. 1 using the hard work, patience and “mental toughness” that allowed her to string up titles and finish in the top 10 in seven other tournaments this year.

Meantime, she is taking a break before embarking on the Korean LPGA starting next week.

Something she very much deserves.