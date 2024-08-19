Malasakit Centers lighten load for chronic disease sufferers

Dejarne Lardizabal and Rafael Delgado have shared their experiences living with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD), along with their journeys in securing medical assistance from hospital-based Malasakit Centers.

Dejarne Lardizabal

Dejarne’s work as a seaman ended 15 years ago when when he started experiencing complications of diabetes. Now 55, he grapples daily with managing this and stage 5 CKD. His situation worsened dramatically last year when he began experiencing swelling in his feet, a symptom he initially ignored until it became undeniable.

"Una, i-ignore ko lang muna," Dejarne recalled, referring to his early attempts to overlook the swelling. As the condition progressed, the swelling spread throughout his body, necessitating urgent medical care.

His sister, his main supporter, took him to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila City. "Noong una, ang treatment is ‘yung mga taas-taas lang ng mga paa. Pero tuluy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung pamamanas," he explained.

The diagnosis was clear: he needed dialysis. "Then that was mga June 14. Hindi ko makakalimutan kasi birthday ng kapatid ko," Dejarne said.

The Malasakit Center program covered his medical expenses during two hospital stays last year. He now undergoes dialysis three times a week.

Rafael Delgado

Delgado's journey started with neglecting health in the face of chronic conditions. A diagnosis of diabetes and hypertension came with doctor's orders for maintenance, which he initially ignored.

"Nagsimula po ‘yung sakit ko dahil sa diabetes at high blood na una sabi ng doktor, mag-maintenance na ko. Matigas ang ulo ko, hindi ako sumunod," Rafael admitted.

His condition spiraled when he developed symptoms like frothy urine and incessant itching, which culminated in severe complications.

"Nung operahan sa mata, sobrang taas ng creatinine ko… Talagang immediate dialysis na," he recalled a critical moment in his chronic illness story.

The Malasakit Center at the Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City stepped in, providing much-needed relief not just for Rafael.

Rafael expressed his gratitude to the Malasakit Center program, as well as to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who authored and sponsored the law that established them.

"Kung walang Malasakit, naku!… Totoo ‘yan. Maraming, maraming salamat po, Senator Bong Go sa inyong ginawa sa Malasakit Center, sa tulong sa amin, mga mahihirap. Laking bagay sa amin ‘yan,"

Malasakit Centers

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

166 Malasakit Centers are now operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos.

Through this program, both men have not only received medical aid but also a renewed sense of hope.

Go sees the Malasakit Centers as an exercise of community and compassion.

"Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Pahalagahan po natin ‘yung buhay na binigay sa atin ang ating Panginoong Diyos. Magtulungan lang po tayo," he said.