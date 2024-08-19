Makati rolls out free online med consultations

The local government of Makati City announced on Monday that it has already rolled out free online medical consultation services to over 200,000 Makati Health Plus (MHP) Yellow Card holders and their registered dependents.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay stressed that they are continuously enhancing healthcare services for Makati residents.

“Through our partnership with KonsultaMD, we want to ensure that Makatizens can access medical and mental health support anytime and anywhere,” Binay said.

She added that through KonsultaMD’s telehealth services, citizens of Makati have access to 24/7 video consultations with licensed doctors, mental health counseling, e-prescriptions, laboratory requests, and online medical certificates.

Binay also said these comprehensive offerings are designed to make healthcare more accessible, especially for non-emergency situations where visiting a health center might be challenging due to operating hours, holidays, or other constraints.

“This partnership not only enhances the way we deliver better healthcare in Makati. We are leading the charge in healthcare innovation, ensuring that every Makatizen has convenient and reliable access to the care they need,” Binay said.

Residents can access these services by downloading the KonsultaMD app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store and once registered, Makatizens with an MHP Yellow Card will see a Makati Health Pass badge on their app, which confirms their eligibility for free services through KonsultaMD.

The badge ensures that they can access all the app’s offerings without any out-of-pocket expenses.

Binay stressed that the success of this initiative builds on the pilot program launched in May 2023, where the city partnered with KonsultaMD to provide 24/7 online consults to some 10,785 City Hall employees.