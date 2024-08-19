Makati rolls out free medical e-consultations for locals

Makati Mayor Abby Binay announced today, 19 August, that the city has begun rolling out free online medical consultation services for over 200,000 Makati Health Plus (MHP) Yellow Card holders and their registered dependents.

"We are dedicated to continuously enhancing healthcare services for our residents. Through our partnership with KonsultaMD, we want to ensure that Makatizens can access medical and mental health support anytime and anywhere," Mayor Binay said.

The KonsultaMD telehealth services offer 24/7 video consultations with licensed doctors, mental health counseling, e-prescriptions, laboratory requests, and online medical certificates. These services aim to improve healthcare accessibility, particularly for non-emergency situations where visiting a health center may be difficult due to operating hours, holidays, or other constraints.

"This partnership not only enhances the way we deliver better healthcare in Makati. We are leading the charge in healthcare innovation, ensuring that every Makatizen has convenient and reliable access to the care they need," the mayor added.

Residents can access these services by downloading the KonsultaMD app on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Registered "Makatizens" with an MHP Yellow Card will see a Makati Health Pass badge on their app, confirming their eligibility for free services through KonsultaMD. This badge ensures access to all app offerings without any out-of-pocket expenses.

This initiative builds on the success of a pilot program launched in May 2023, where KonsultaMD provided 24/7 online consultations to approximately 10,785 City Hall employees.