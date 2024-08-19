Jealousy, revenge thrill ‘Hyper Knife’

When two of Korea’s finest neurosurgeons lock horns, one will be stripped of their license and forced to carry out illegal black market operations in Hyper Knife, an unmissable medical thriller starring two of Korea’s most celebrated actors, coming to Disney+ in 2025.

In Hyper Knife, viewers follow Seok, a visionary surgeon who demonstrates unparalleled skill with a scalpel and is consumed by perfection. An incredible star in the surgical field, Seok suddenly finds herself tossed aside and stripped of her medical license after clashing with her mentor and supervising doctor, Deokhee. Unwilling to let go of what made her great, Seok continues to carry out back-alley operations until her former mentor who ruined her medical career returns into her life again.

Starring Park Eunbin, as visionary surgeon Seok, and Sul Kyung-gu, as her supervising doctor Deokhee, Hyper Knife is written by Kim Sunhee (Quiz From God: Reboot) and directed by Kim Junghyun (After the Rain, My Fellow Citizens!).

Hyper Knife is the latest Korean series to be announced as part of the growing selection of unmissable APAC storytelling on Disney+. In 2024 alone, over 10 high-quality Korean titles have been released, building on the positive momentum of the streamer’s APAC content slate from 2023, which featured hits including Moving, Big Bet and The Worst of Evil. A Shop For Killers currently stands as 2024’s most viewed local original series on Disney+ in APAC (based on views).

Later this year, fans of unmissable storytelling will be able to enjoy several Korean originals including The Tyrant, Unmasked, Seoul Busters, Gangnam B-Side and Light Shop, as well as premium, talent-driven scripted dramas in 2025 including Tempest, Low Life and Nine Puzzles.