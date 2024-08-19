Japan condemns China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea

The Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, ENDO Kazuya, expressed serious concern over the recent aggressive actions of the China Coast Guard that led to collisions with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea. The incidents, which occurred on 18 August 2024, resulted in structural damage to the BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engano. Ambassador Endo condemned the dangerous maneuvers, emphasizing that any actions that escalate tensions or violate navigational rights are unacceptable. Japan stands in solidarity with the Philippines in upholding a rules-based order and resolving disputes peacefully, according to international law.

The Philippine Coast Guard remains committed to its mission of delivering essential supplies to personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands, despite the provocations. The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea has called for restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to prevent further escalations.

This strong stance from Japan follows a statement by Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko on 12 July 2024, marking eight years since the Arbitral Tribunal’s award on the South China Sea dispute. Japan highly appreciates the Philippines’ consistent compliance with the award and its commitment to peaceful dispute resolution. Kamikawa reiterated Japan’s objection to China’s non-acceptance of the ruling and expressed concern over actions that threaten regional stability.

Both Japan and the Philippines continue to oppose any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion. Japan remains committed to working with the international community, including ASEAN and the United States, to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law.