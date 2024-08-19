IT’S COMPLICATED

Games today

(FilOil EcoOil Cenre)

1 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Capital1

3 p.m. — Nxled vs Cignal

5 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Akari

Farm Fresh will be attempting to solve two tough tasks in its final crossover round match against Akari in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Foxies not only seek to secure the eighth and final quarterfinal berth but also strive to become the first team to beat the Chargers.

With seven quarterfinal spots already claimed by Akari, Cignal, Creamline, PLDT, Chery Tiggo, Petro Gazz and Capital1, the last remaining berth is contested by Farm Fresh and Choco Mucho.

Farm Fresh, currently toting a 3-4 record and eight points, needs a win in three or four sets against Akari to advance to the playoffs.

The Foxies meet the Chargers in a crucial 5 p.m. match as part of a triple-header that also features other teams with varying quarterfinal prospects.

A decisive win for Farm Fresh would not only secure its place in the next round but also eliminate Choco Mucho’s chances of making it past the post-elims play.

Farm Fresh coach Shota Sato expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform under pressure.

“I trust our players, and we’ll make the necessary adjustments in training,” Sato said after their recent three-set victory over the Solar Spikers.

Choco Mucho, on the other hand, fell to the Cool Smashers in three sets last Saturday, leaving them at 2-5 with seven points.

For Choco Mucho to advance, it needs to defeat PLDT in three or four sets on Thursday and hope for a Farm Fresh loss to Akari.

In such a scenario, the Flying Titans could advance based on a superior tiebreak score if they and the Foxies finish with identical 3-5 records.

Farm Fresh is not the only team with a stake in today’s matches. Akari is in top form, led by standout Oly Okaro and a strong local lineup, and is determined to finish the elims stage with an unblemished record.

PLDT, on the other hand, looks to rebound from a recent five-set loss to Petro Gazz.

Meanwhile, Capital1 and Cignal are gearing up for the quarterfinals as they face off against Galeries Tower and Nxled at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Both the Solar Spikers and the HD Spikers are aiming for victories to enhance their standings and secure favorable matchups for the quarterfinals.

The Last Eight pairings will be determined based on final rankings, with the top seed set to face the eighth seed, the No. 2 against the No. 7, and so on.

Despite facing formidable opponents, however, the Highrisers and the Chameleons go all-out to end their campaigns on a high note.