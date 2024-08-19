Hontiveros: Alice Guo is out of Phl

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday revealed that dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo managed to leave the country despite having an arrest warrant over her links to criminal activities of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in her town in Tarlac.

Hontiveros made the revelation in her privileged speech during the Senate plenary session, where she cited several documents as proof disclosing Guo’s supposed whereabouts—which the Department of Justice (DoJ) denied.

“Mr. President, it cannot be denied that this is her because it matches the Philippine passport I am flashing now,” she said.

Hontiveros said Guo left the Philippines on 17 July 2024.

“I am now in receipt of information that in fact this person was already out of the country on 18 July 2024, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” Hontiveros said.

She alleged Guo also traveled to Singapore to meet her supposed parents, Lin Wen Yi at Guo JianZhong.

“The couple flew in from China on 28 July 2024. It seemed that they had a reunion there with Wesley Guo and Cassandra Ong,” said the lawmaker.

She also criticized some local officials -- she did not name -- who allowed Guo’s alleged escape, stressing it could happen without the help of authorities.