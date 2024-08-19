High-caliber firearms seized by military

ZAMBOANGA CITY --- Elements of the 1st Mechanized Battalion (1st Mech Bn) intercepted nine high-caliber weapons in intensified operations against holders of loose firearms and in pursuit of armed groups in Sultan Sa Barongis.

1st Mech Bn Commander to Lt. Col. Robert F. Betita reported yesterday that soldiers conducted an operation in Sitio Madanding, Barangay Angkayamat in Sultan Sa Barongis, Maguindanao Del Sur, at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

While the soldiers were patrolling the area, they received reports from residents about the presence of armed groups in the vicinity.

The soldiers immediately proceeded to the area but the armed men immediately fled sensing the arrival of the military troops.

Petita said that the armed men fled the area leaving behind their high-powered firearms.

“The rebels left their guns after the army troops were called, although our pursuit of the fleeing suspects continues,” Petita said.

Among the firearms seized were a 5.56mm, M16A1 rifle; a 5.56mm, Ultimax rifle; two Cal .30, Garand rifles; two 7.62mm, M14 rifles; one Cal .50 Barret, one RPG launcher, one GL, 40mm, M79; magazines and various types of ammunition.

Apart from firearms, the soldiers also seized 12 IDs, a Landbank ATM Card, three bandoliers and four sling bags, Petita said.

Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of the 6th ID and Joint Task Force-Central commander, has warned holders of unlicensed firearms to surrender them to the authorities because government troops are continuously pursuing those who carry them.

“I congratulate our soldiers for performing well in their duty where the seizure of these war equipment is equivalent to our peace and security in the area.”

“In addition, we want to assure the residents of Sultan Sa Barongis that your soldiers from the JTF-Central are committed to serving the people and protecting the communities,” Nafarrete said.