Guo has fled to Singapore

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has been out of the Philippines for more than a month, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed on Monday.

According to Hontiveros, Guo, who is also believed to be the Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, left the country in July and flew to Malaysia.

“I am now in receipt of information that in fact this person was already out of the country on 18 July 2024 and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” she said in her privilege speech in the plenary, where she presented documents of Guo’s supposed entry to Malaysia.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Hontiveros led the Senate investigation into the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in Bamban and Guo’s alleged link to them.

“According to another source of mine, Alice Guo went to Singapore, where she met with her parents, Lin Wen Yi and Guo JianZhong,” the senator said.

She continued: “The couple flew in from China on 28 July 2024. It seemed like they held a reunion there with Wesley Guo and Cassandra Ong.”