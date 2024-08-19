Government agencies, LGUs, and environmental advocates unite for West Philippine Sea protection

In a united effort to protect and sustainably manage the West Philippine Sea (WPS), various government agencies, local government units (LGUs), academic institutions, and civil society organizations gathered for the Provincial Caravan in Ilocos Norte on 19 August 2024. The event, held at Mariano Marcos State University in Batac, Ilocos Norte, was part of the initiative titled "Bayanihang Adhikain, Bayaning Aksiyon para sa Kanlurang Dagat ng Pilipinas." This initiative follows the first-ever National Summit for the West Philippine Sea, held in August 2023, where approximately 500 participants from LGUs within the WPS area, national government agencies, academia, and environmental organizations collaborated to produce comprehensive national and provincial action plans.

The Provincial Caravan serves as a platform to further disseminate these action plans, integrating them into the development strategies of local governments. The plans, which are focused on protecting the WPS, aim to ensure food security and foster inclusive economic growth across the nation. The first provincial caravan was held on 2 May 2024, at Western Philippines University in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, attended by around 250 participants from various sectors.

During the Ilocos Norte event, local chief executives from provincial, city, and municipal levels actively participated, along with representatives from several government agencies, including the DILG, DENR, DA-BFAR, PCG, PNP-MG, DND, NEDA, DOE, CDA, DOJ, DICT, and DOST. Academic partners such as Mariano Marcos State University, Don Mariano Marcos State University, University of Northern Philippines, Pangasinan State University, Western Philippines University, and Occidental Mindoro State College also played key roles. Notable environmental organizations like the UP Marine Science Institute, World Wildlife Fund, and Tanggol Kalikasan were involved as well.

The event began with a situational briefing and video presentation emphasizing the importance of the WPS, followed by in-depth discussions on the national and provincial action plans. In his keynote address, DILG Secretary Atty. Benjamin C. Abalos highlighted the collective effort required to protect the WPS, stressing the significance of these plans in ensuring sustainable development and the protection of marine resources. The program concluded with the signing of a commitment wall and the launch of the "Bayanihang Adhikain Para Sa Kanlurang Dagat ng Pilipinas (Gawad Bayaning Aksyon)." This initiative is supported by Tanggol Kalikasan's RESTORE-WPS project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Gerry Roxas Foundation.

In a chance interview during the event, Municipal Councilor Virgilio Calajete of Badoc, Ilocos Norte, shared that despite geopolitical tensions in the WPS, the local fishing industry remains unaffected. He also mentioned that their municipal council plans to pass a resolution in support of projects asserting the Philippines' claim in the WPS.