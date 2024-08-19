Go emphasizes solidarity with fellow Davaoeños

As the Kadayawan Festival unfolds in Davao City, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the importance of unity among Davaoeños, urging them to stand together in the face of challenges and to continue working towards a brighter and safer future for the city and the entire country.

Personally joining the festivities at San Pedro Square on Sunday, the senator took the opportunity to emphasize the power of solidarity and the role it plays in the ongoing progress of Davao City.

Go also expressed his profound gratitude and unwavering support for the Duterte family, whose leadership has left an indelible mark on Davao City and the entire nation.

In his message, Go highlighted the resilience and enduring spirit of Davao City and its people, which continues to thrive amidst various challenges.

Go said that the unity of the people of Davao is key to overcoming challenges and achieving lasting progress. He reminded everyone that the Kadayawan Festival, while a time of joy and celebration, is also a moment to reflect on the collective responsibility to protect and uplift their community and ensure that no one is left behind.

The Kadayawan Festival, known for its colorful parades, lively street dances, and the showcasing of indigenous art and culture, has always been a beacon of hope and pride for the people of Davao. The festival honors the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic groups, celebrating their traditions and contributions to the cultural richness of the region.

Reflecting on the history and evolution of Kadayawan, Go noted how the festival has grown from its humble beginnings as a harvest thanksgiving among tribes living near Mt. Apo.

As the festival unfolded, Senator Go also praised the diverse offerings of Kadayawan.

In addition to celebrating the festival, Senator Go also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote cultural heritage and local tourism. Go highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns.

The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country’s overall economic progress.