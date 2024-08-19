Gilas Women suffers endgame heartbreak vs Brazil

Gilas Pilipinas Women suffered a stinging 74-77 loss to Brazil, opening their campaign in the FIBA Women's World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament at the Kigali Arena in Kigali Monday evening (Manila time).

Aline Moura gave the Brazilians a slim 75-74 lead with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, putting pressure on the Philippines.

Khate Castillo's three-point attempt bounced off the rim with nine seconds left, leaving rookie Naomi Panganiban no choice but to foul Caco Martens in the dying seconds of the game.

Martens made both of her charities from the free throw line, leaving Gilas Women 1.8 seconds to try and make a force the game into overtime.

Unfortunately, Castillo's game-tying triple expired as the clock expired.

Leticia Soares led Brazil with 15 points and five rebounds while Emanuely De Oliveira followed suit with 13 points, as the squad takes a 1-0 record in Group C.

Jack Animam led the Philippines with a double-double output of 18 points and 21 rebounds in a losing effort.

Gilas Women have a chance to bounce back as they face world No. 16 Hungary on Tuesday at 11 p.m. (Manila time).