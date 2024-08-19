French Olympian joins Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AFP) — French Olympic power forward Guerschon Yabusele has agreed on terms to sign an National Basketball Association (NBA) contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Yabusele helped France capture a silver medal behind the United States’ collection of NBA stars at the Paris Olympics.

According to ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia, the former Boston Celtics reserve will sign a one-year deal worth $2.1 million.

The 28-year-old Frenchman played 16 games for the Celtics over two seasons ending in 2019. He spent a season in China and another in France before going to Real Madrid and helping the Spanish side win a 2022-23 EuroBasket crown.

His Olympic performance included a sensational dunk over LeBron James in the championship game.

Yabusele scored 22 points against Canada in an Olympic quarter-final, added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting to spark a semi-final win over Germany and netted 20 points against the Americans.

The 76ers, who added Paul George to a lineup that includes US Olympian Joel Embiid, could use Yabusele in a primary backup role behind Caleb Martin.