Female drug peddler yields P204K shabu

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) operatives netted a female drug pusher who yielded 30 grams of shabu with a street value of P204,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tatalon last 18 August.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said the suspect was nabbed by agents of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) headed by its chief, Wennie Ann Cale who identified the suspect as Fonalyn Erive, also a resident of Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City.

Maranan said the buy-bust operation was carried out after DDEU operatives received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding the illegal drug activity of the suspect.

A police officer acted as a poseur buyer in a test buy and bought P500 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal, she was arrested.

Confiscated from the suspect were 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspect was charged with violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Maranan emphasized the importance of community cooperation in combating illegal drugs, and commended DDEU operatives.

“This successful operation is proof that the unity of our police and our citizens is the key to a successful fight against drugs. I encourage everyone to continue to work together to end this scourge in our society. Your QCPD is always ready to serve and protect our community,” Maranan said.