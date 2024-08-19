Explore Philippine folklore with ‘Jepoy and the Magic Circle’

Meet a friendly and enchanting troupe of tikbalang, kapre and engkanto as they fight for their home and discover the fantastic world of Filipino folklore in Jepoy and the Magic Circle, presented by Repertory Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA) starting 5 October. This production is the first-ever Repertory Philippines (REP) show to be staged at its new home, REP Theater at Citywalk, Eastwood City in Quezon City.
Directed by the esteemed Joy Virata, the interactive fantasy musical for children of all ages is based on the Palanca Award-winning short story “The Magic Circle” by cultural icon and literary legend Gilda Cordero Fernando. The English adaptation is written by the award-winning playwright and director Rody Vera, marking his first collaboration with REP. Ejay Yatco is behind the music and lyrics and serves as the musical director.
Jepoy and the Magic Circle tells the story of Jepoy, a young boy who lives with his mother, Aling Barang, and their dog, Galis, at the edge of a vast forest. What begins as an ordinary laundry day quickly turns into an extraordinary adventure when Galis snatches a dress and runs into the woods. As Jepoy follows, he stumbles into a magical realm brimming with legendary Filipino characters and creatures who are fighting for the preservation of their home.
“Jepoy and the Magic Circle introduces children to Filipino magical creatures and animals through vibrant costumes, songs, dances and puppetry,” says Virata. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to gain an appreciation of their Filipino culture and heritage and understand the importance of taking good care of the environment and, of course, experience quality children’s theater.”
Sharing the role of Jepoy are Noel Comia Jr., a three-time Aliw Award winner and the youngest-ever Cinemalaya Best Actor; Elian Dominguez; and Yhuan Gatbunton, a singer-songwriter, music producer and actor who has appeared in various TV, commercial and theater projects. Joining them are Gawad Buhay awardee Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as Aling Barang, with Abi Sulit and Ring Antonio alternating in the role. Different versions of the mischievous dog Galis are brought to life by versatile actors Francis Gatmaytan and Cara Barredo.
The Kapre, a central figure in the story, is depicted by the experienced Hans Eckstein, Julienne Mendoza and Joey Vargas; while Paqui is portrayed by Joshua Cabiladas, Stephen Viñas, Luis Marcelo and Franco Ramos. The enigmatic Doña Geronima is played by the renowned Pinky Marquez, along with Sulit and Antonio. Playing Pedro are Lance Soliman and Sean Nolasco, while Silveria is brought to life by Monica Tulio and Ayla Garcia. Bradshaw-Volante and Paula Paguio alternate as Maria Sinukuan, Barredo and Barbara Jance are Maria Makiling, and Jay Barrameda and Mica Fajardo are Maria Cacao.
Completing the cast are Chesko Rodriguez, Broey Divinagracia, Ado Villanueva, JV Fulgencio, Jae Valencia, Deo Dela Cruz, VJ Cortel, Kenny Isidoro, Jay Pangilinan, Chan Rabutazo, Dindo Divinagracia, Gabo Tiongson, Pablo Palacpac, Sebastian Katigbak, Ian Hermogenes, Bea Remollo, Jana Cabiladas, Katie Bradshaw, Alyanna Wijanco, Nyla Festejo, Jacqui Jacinto, Cheska Quimno, Meg Salud, Francesca Mata, Daniella Albano and Ayam Eckstein.
The creative team is equally impressive, with Barredo assisting in the direction and Viñas handling the choreography with Gatmaytan as associate choreographer. The magical world is brought to life by Mio Infante for set design, Raven Ong for costume design with Hershee Tantiado as associate costume designer, Kayla Teodoro for puppet design, GA Fallarme for projection design and John Batalla for lighting design.
“The REP Theater at Citywalk, Eastwood City, marks a significant milestone for REP. We can’t wait to welcome a new generation of theater enthusiasts and further contribute to the thriving theater scene in the Philippines,” says Perez-Rubio. “We’re proud to celebrate a new dawn for REP with a production that puts our Filipino culture and heritage front and center, as we look forward to enriching more lives through the power and magic of theater,” REP president and chief executive officer Mindy Perez-Rubio, said.
Jepoy and the Magic Circle opens in October. For show-buying and ticket inquiries, contact REP at 0966-905-4013 or 0962-691-8540; send email to promotions@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org. Visit www.repertoryphilippines.ph, or like and follow repertoryphilippines on Facebook and Instagram.