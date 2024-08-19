Explore Philippine folklore with ‘Jepoy and the Magic Circle’

Meet a friendly and enchanting troupe of tikbalang, kapre and engkanto as they fight for their home and discover the fantastic world of Filipino folklore in Jepoy and the Magic Circle, presented by Repertory Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA) starting 5 October. This production is the first-ever Repertory Philippines (REP) show to be staged at its new home, REP Theater at Citywalk, Eastwood City in Quezon City.

Directed by the esteemed Joy Virata, the interactive fantasy musical for children of all ages is based on the Palanca Award-winning short story “The Magic Circle” by cultural icon and literary legend Gilda Cordero Fernando. The English adaptation is written by the award-winning playwright and director Rody Vera, marking his first collaboration with REP. Ejay Yatco is behind the music and lyrics and serves as the musical director.

Jepoy and the Magic Circle tells the story of Jepoy, a young boy who lives with his mother, Aling Barang, and their dog, Galis, at the edge of a vast forest. What begins as an ordinary laundry day quickly turns into an extraordinary adventure when Galis snatches a dress and runs into the woods. As Jepoy follows, he stumbles into a magical realm brimming with legendary Filipino characters and creatures who are fighting for the preservation of their home.

“Jepoy and the Magic Circle introduces children to Filipino magical creatures and animals through vibrant costumes, songs, dances and puppetry,” says Virata. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to gain an appreciation of their Filipino culture and heritage and understand the importance of taking good care of the environment and, of course, experience quality children’s theater.”