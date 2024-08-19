Du Plessis retains UFC middleweight supremacy

PERTH, Australia (AFP) — South African Dricus du Plessis defended his Universal Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title after a fourth-round submission win over bitter rival Israel Adesanya in a blockbuster bout at Perth Arena.

In the main event of UFC 305, Du Plessis appeared to be flagging against the two-time former champion before a spectacular takedown of Adesanya solidified his 185-pound belt.

Du Plessis (22-2) has now won 10 fights in a row, having originally claimed the belt after beating polarizing Sean Strickland in January.

“I came in here to die for this belt,” Du Plessis said.

“I came here to take it home. Here I am, still the champion.”

At a sold-out 15,000 Perth Arena, Adesanya (24-4) enjoyed significant crowd support and seemed to have an edge for much of the fight until he was helpless against Du Plessis’ rear-naked choke.

“I’m disappointed, but at the same time I’m proud because this is the best I’ve felt and looked,” said the Nigeria-born New Zealander, who made his return after a shock defeat to Strickland in September last year.

“I just had the better man on the night and I’ll give him respect for that.”

Du Plessis was accompanied into the Octagon by South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi and second-rower Eben Etzebeth, with his country’s national anthem thundering around the venue.

There was much anticipation over the bout after the fighters had engaged in a war of words in the build-up.

They were meant to fight in Sydney last year, but Du Plessis was unavailable due to injury.

It was a measured start amid a febrile atmosphere with the taller Adesanya, a former kickboxer, using his longer reach to fend off the aggression of Du Plessis.

Adesanya aimed to counterstrike and he utilized his favored kicks to deadly effect, as Du Plessis emerged bloodied on his forehead.

Du Plessis unleashed a powerful left-handed punch late in the first round and his momentum continued in the next when he landed a big takedown and had control on Adesanya’s back.

But he could not lock in a submission as Adesanya worked his way back into the fight with grappling.