DOH issues health advisory amid ‘vog’ presence

The Department of Health (DoH) on Monday issued a health advisory amid the presence of volcanic smog or vog in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

In an advisory, the DoH warned that vog may cause irritation in eyes, throat, and respiratory tract that can be severe depending on the concentration or duration of inhalation.

The Health department also cautioned residents near the Taal Volcano “due to the high level of sulfur dioxide emission from it that causes volcanic smog or vog.”

To minimize the inhalation or vog, the DoH advised the public to avoid outdoor activities to limit exposure; close doors and windows to prevent vog from entering; cover nose and mouth, wear N95 facemask if available; and drink plenty of water.

“Monitor your health and seek help from a doctor or the barangay health unit if necessary, especially if experiencing serious side effects,” said the DoH.

On Monday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources warned of an unhealthy air quality in Caloocan, Parañaque, and Pateros.