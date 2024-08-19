D.C. councilmember arrested on federal bribery charges

A Washington, D.C., councilmember has been arrested on federal bribery charges, allegedly accepting more than $150,000 in cash payments in exchange for influencing the extension of city contracts, the FBI announced. Trayon White Sr., known for his controversial antisemitic remarks and failed 2022 mayoral bid, is at the center of a corruption scandal involving kickbacks and contract manipulation.

Court documents reveal that White agreed to accept $156,000 in bribes to pressure government employees into extending contracts valued at over $5 million for violence intervention services. The FBI recorded multiple conversations between White and an informant, with the councilmember allegedly accepting $35,000 in cash on four separate occasions from June to August 2024. Photographic evidence shows White stuffing a $15,000 cash-filled envelope into his jacket pocket.

The informant, who operated businesses contracted with the D.C. government, cooperated with the FBI as part of a plea deal involving fraud and bribery charges. Along with cash payments, White allegedly received gifts, including travel accommodations, from the informant. In one recorded exchange, White assured the informant that he would "make things happen" in return for a $5,000 payment meant to influence two government employees.

White, 40, was arrested on Sunday and released after a brief court appearance on Monday. His next status hearing is scheduled for September 19. The councilmember, who has served on the D.C. council since 2017, represents Ward 8 and is running for re-election. His office has yet to comment on the charges, and the case continues to unfold with ongoing investigations by the FBI and other federal agencies.

Sources: AP News, NBC News